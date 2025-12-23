In crypto mining, hash rate usually steals the spotlight. But HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) says that metric is increasingly missing the point. The real edge heading into 2026 has more to do with energy, discipline and how infrastructure is built, according to the company's leadership.

Track HIVE stock here.

In a Benzinga exclusive interview via email, HIVE Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Frank Holmes pointed to the company's expansion in Paraguay as a signal of how HIVE wants to be positioned in the long term. "Paraguay demonstrates how we want HIVE positioned going into 2026: as a disciplined, global operator converting renewable energy into high-value digital infrastructure rapidly and responsibly," Holmes said.

Read Also: HIVE Says It Should Be A $20 Stock

Efficiency Over Size

That philosophy reflects a shift from earlier crypto cycles. "In earlier cycles, scale often came before efficiency," Holmes said. "Today, efficiency comes first."

Instead of racing to add capacity, HIVE is focused on low-cost renewable power, disciplined capital allocation and infrastructure that can support multiple compute workloads. Holmes said this approach creates operating leverage and "a flywheel effect that compounds growth," rather than short-term gains tied to Bitcoin price swings.

Why Energy Is The Moat

Nearly all of HIVE's operations run on hydropower, and Holmes made clear that's not accidental. "Running on nearly 100% hydropower gives HIVE a first-mover advantage in sustainable digital infrastructure," he said.

That advantage, he added, positions the company as a credible partner for governments, utilities and enterprise customers focused on grid stability and responsible energy use.

Margins First, Capacity Second

As HIVE looks toward 2026, Holmes said priorities are clear. "The priority is protecting margins through efficiency and discipline," he said. "Capacity only matters if it is profitable and resilient."

Success, Holmes added, won't be defined by hash rate alone. It will be about perception — being seen as "a trusted, durable digital infrastructure company" known for "operational excellence, renewable energy leadership, compliance, and the ability to deliver secure compute at scale."

That mindset, Holmes said, is what separates long-term winners from miners chasing the next cycle.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock