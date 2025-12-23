XRP's 2025 Was A Letdown While Silver Nailed A 145% Rally: Here's Why

Silver, as measured by the iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV) has surged 145% in 2025, while much-hyped cryptocurrency XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is down 9% — a stark difference between assets with and without substantial demand.

Why Silver Crushed Crypto

Silver is having its best year since 1982, powered by dual demand: investors buying it as a safe haven and factories needing it for solar panels, EVs, and data centers.

Meanwhile, crypto disappointed in 2025, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down 6% and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) sliding 11%.

The divergence is simple: metals have buyers who need them today. Crypto has traders betting on institutional demand that might arrive someday.

What’s Driving The Metals Rally

Rate-cut expectations, a weakening dollar, and geopolitical anxiety are fueling the surge according to Investopedia.

The dollar is on pace for its steepest annual decline since 2017, making gold cheaper for overseas buyers.

Central banks are building their gold stockpiles, cutting reliance on the dollar and hedging against economic turbulence.

That institutional buying provides a steady bid that crypto lacks.

Silver benefits from its dual role as both a store of value and an industrial metal.

Solar panel makers, EV manufacturers, and data center builders are consuming it faster than mines can produce it.

On the other hand, Ripple’s XRP holders spent 2025 waiting for $10, but the rally never formed as three delays kept demand sidelined.

The SEC lawsuit dragged until Aug. 22 after a last-minute appeal by former Chair Gary Gensler, spot XRP ETFs were pushed to November and launched without meaningful institutional follow-through.

Additionally, the CLARITY Act remained stalled in Congress, delaying the regulatory clarity banks need to step in.

The Fundamental Difference

XRP has a fixed supply, but that doesn’t matter if people aren’t forced to use it. Most demand comes from traders betting on price, not real usage.

Silver has no fixed cap, but mines can’t produce it fast enough, and factories actually need it. Solar panels, electronics, and investors buy silver every day.

One asset waits for demand to arrive someday. The other already has buyers lining up. Markets don’t reward promises—they reward things people must buy.

