Cardano's Hoskinson Says 'Time to Get Cooking' With Solana: Is A SOL-ADA Cooperation Coming?

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko have agreed to build a bridge between their blockchains, ending years of hostility between two tribes.

Yakovenko Ends The Tribal War

Yakovenko made the first move, saying on X that fighting with Cardano or XRP is “bearish” for the entire crypto space.

When a user mentioned “wADA sprint”, referring to Wrapped ADA, Yakovenko explicitly endorsed it, telling developer @0xMert_ to “get Ada bridged to Solana and set up some liquid markets.”

That single comment triggered a heated debate between pro-Solana and pro-Cardano camps before the founders could seal the deal.

Communities Clash Over Volume And Liquidity

A pro-ADA user argued Solana should bridge to Cardano instead, claiming Solana DEX traders were down.

The Solana camp fired back, mocking the argument and claiming Solana has superior DEX volume while Cardano’s on-chain activity is “dead.”

One Solana supporter pushed back on bringing SOL to Cardano, saying Cardano has “almost 0 volume” and arguing Solana already has liquidity via Bybit and other centralized exchanges.

He called bridging SOL to ADA a “non-sequitur.”

A Cardano advocate rejected that claim, asking why a Cardano-native token was doing nearly 4x Solana’s volume, then mocked the argument with “are you the marketing department?”

He later clarified he dislikes Solana but supports interoperability, saying a direct bridge would avoid routing through Base.

Despite the bickering, Yakovenko replied to the interoperability idea with “Let’s do it.”

Hoskinson then quote-tweeted the interaction with “Time to get cooking.”

ADA Chart Shows Breakout Attempt

Cardano Price Dynamics By TradingView

ADA is down 1.7% on the day after carving out a tight consolidation near multi-week lows.

The token has formed an ascending triangle pattern since hitting $0.35 on Dec. 19, with rising lows and flat resistance around $0.3850-$0.39.

The Supertrend indicator sits at $0.3841, converging with the triangle’s upper boundary, while SAR dots at $0.3599 mark support.

Both indicators are near current price, signaling the trend is at an inflection point.

Critical resistance stands at $0.3850-$0.39.

A clean break above this level targets $0.41-$0.42 initially, with $0.44 representing more substantial overhead supply.

Support sits at $0.36 (SAR level), followed by $0.35—the December low.

A breakdown below $0.35 invalidates the bullish setup and exposes $0.32-$0.33.

The setup favors a bullish resolution given the higher lows and compression near resistance, but confirmation is required.

Traders should watch for a 4-hour close above $0.3850 to validate the breakout.

SOL Consolidates At $123-$128

Solana Price Dynamics By TradingView

SOL is down 1.2%, consolidating within a critical support zone after rejection from $144-$145 Fibonacci resistance earlier in December.

The token has been grinding sideways between $123-$128 for several days, building a base above $120.

The Supertrend indicator at $129.85 remains just above current price, keeping the immediate trend neutral-to-bearish.

However, the RSI at 45.81 has stabilized above oversold levels, suggesting selling momentum may be waning.

A breakdown below $123 would likely trigger stops and expose the December low at $116.65.

Resistance stands at $130 and the Supertrend level, followed by $134-$135 (0.5 Fib) and $138-$139 (0.786 Fib).

The ultimate resistance for any sustainable rally remains at $144-$145, the recent high that aligns with the 1.0 Fibonacci extension.

