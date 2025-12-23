Tom Lee's Fundstrat Draws Mockery From This Bitcoin Advocate Over $60,000 BTC Prediction: 'Fired The Analyst ...'

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) advocate Samson Mow took a jab at Tom Lee’s Fundstrat amid controversy around mixed signals being sent by the research firm’s analysts

Who Has Mow ‘Fired?’

In a sarcastic X post on Sunday, Mow said he fired an analyst for predicting Bitcoin at $60,000 in early 2026.

“I've fired the analyst that said Bitcoin is going to $60k. He will never work in this industry again, ” Mow, CEO of Bitcoin technology company JAN3, wrote.

The Tom Lee Connection?

This move comes amid controversy around contradictory signals being sent by Fundstrat’s analysts on Bitcoin.

Sean Farrell, Fundstrat's head of digital asset strategy, indicated a base case where Bitcoin might retrace to the $60,000–$65,000 range in early 2026.

Conversely, Lee's comments suggested the apex cryptocurrency could reach new all-time highs by early 2026. This apparent contradiction led to questions about Fundstrat's guidance.

For those wondering about the connection, an X post a few days ago mistakenly identified Mow as Lee. Since then, Mow has been humorously going along with it by pretending to be “Tom Lee.”

It’s worth noting that Mow is a Bitcoin maximalist and downplayed Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) treasury narrative earlier in the year, claiming that “no one wants ETH in the long run.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $88,266.85, down 2.19% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ETH traded down 2.24% at $2,960 at last check.

