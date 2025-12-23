Bitcoin To Hit $1 Million Before 'GTA 6' Release? Here's Why Polymarket Bettors Are Placing 49% Odds On This Outcome

Cryptocurrency bettors are placing nearly even odds that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will touch $1 million before the hugely awaited Grand Theft Auto VI officially launches, which is expected in less than a year.

Why Odds Are At 49%

The odds that the apex cryptocurrency hits the magical figure stood at 49% on Polymarket, broadly unchanged over the last month.

This market will resolve to “Yes” if any Binance 1-minute candle for Bitcoin has a final “High” price of $1 million or higher before the game is officially released in the U.S.

Moreover, if neither happens by July 31, 2026, the market will be split 50-50, meaning participants can redeem their shares for half the potential $1 payout, i.e, at $0.50.

It also means no net gain or loss for those who entered at the 50-50 price point, which sort of explains why the odds have stabilized at 49%.

Long Delay For GTA 6

The action-adventure game, developed by Rockstar Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) , has been significantly delayed since its last main version, GTA V, in 2013.

The long wait has also sparked the viral internet meme, “We got *** before GTA 6,” referring to the events and trends that have happened before the game’s launch.

Last month, Rockstar Games pushed back the official launch from May 2026 to November 19, 2026, to ensure the game meets the high-quality standards.

Logically speaking, it’d be too optimistic to expect Bitcoin to hit $1 million before that.

Based on the current price, the leading cryptocurrency would have to surge by a whopping 1,042.55 % to achieve the milestone. For context, Bitcoin is down 10% over the year, and only 101% in the last two years.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $87,523.44, down 2.37% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

