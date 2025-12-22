Strategy Sells $748M In Stock But Buys Zero BTC—Bad News For MSTR?

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) sold $747.8 million in stock but bought zero Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) the prior week, breaking its accumulation streak as the stock hovers just above critical $155 support.

No BTC Buys, Just Equity Sales

Strategy reported no new Bitcoin purchases during the week ending Dec. 21, leaving total holdings frozen at 671,268 BTC valued at roughly $64 billion at current prices.

Instead, the company sold 4.54 million shares of Class A common stock between Dec. 15-21, generating $747.8 million in net proceeds.

No preferred shares were issued during the period under any of Strategy’s four perpetual preferred stock programs—STRF, STRC, STRK, or STRD.

The company retains over $41 billion in remaining issuance capacity across common and preferred equity offerings.

Strategy’s cumulative Bitcoin purchase price stands at $50.33 billion, with an average acquisition cost of $74,972 per BTC—meaning the position is up roughly 19% at Bitcoin’s current $89,000 level.

Cash Reserve Grows To $2.19B

Strategy disclosed its U.S. dollar reserve grew to $2.19 billion as of Dec. 21, up from the initial $1.44 billion funding in early December.

The shift to building cash rather than buying BTC marks a tactical pause after months of aggressive accumulation that pushed Strategy’s holdings from roughly 400,000 BTC in mid-2024 to over 671,000 by year-end 2025.

MSTR Struggles To Find Direction

Price Prediction for MSTR by TradingView

MSTR is up 0.26% on Monday, but the stock has collapsed roughly 64% from July highs near $460.

Selling pressure accelerated through November and December, with every rally attempt systematically rejected.

The Supertrend indicator sits at $201.87, well above current price, while SAR dots at $191.01 reinforce bearish structure.

Both momentum indicators need to flip below price to signal any trend reversal.

Immediate support rests at $155-$160 i.e. the December low.

A break below $155 would likely trigger selling and open the door to $125, where limited support exists.

That represents another 24% downside from current levels.

Resistance stands at $175-$180 initially, but meaningful overhead supply exists at $190-$200 where both technical indicators sit.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock