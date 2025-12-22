JPMorgan Weighs Crypto Trading Desk For Institutions: Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NASDAQ:JPM) is exploring cryptocurrency trading services for institutional clients, marking a potential sea change for the largest U.S. bank by assets.

What Happened: The Wall Street giant is assessing spot and derivatives trading capabilities within its markets division, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the plans.

The effort remains early-stage and hinges on client demand, regulatory feasibility, and risk assessment.

Why It Matters: JPMorgan’s potential entry would be the clearest signal yet that crypto has crossed the Rubicon from “pet rock”—CEO Jamie Dimon’s infamous 2017 dismissal—to a legitimate institutional asset class.

The development comes in light of a pronounced shift in the regulatory landscape in 2025:

The Trump administration installed crypto-friendly regulators.

New stablecoin legislation cleared Congress.

The OCC has greenlighted banks as crypto intermediaries.

Dimon’s tone has evolved accordingly, saying “I don’t think you should smoke, but I defend your right to smoke. I defend your right to buy Bitcoin. Go at it.”

JPMorgan isn’t starting from zero. The bank has recently arranged a short-term bond for Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain and plans to accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as loan collateral for institutional clients.

It has also launched its first-ever money market fund on Ethereum, initially seeded with $100 million.

What’s Next: JPMorgan would join a growing list of traditional finance heavyweights building crypto exposure, such as BlackRock (NASDAQ:BLK) and Goldman Sachs (NASDAQ:GS) .

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock