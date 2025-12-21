Bitcoin's Quantum Upgrade Could 'Easily' Take 5 To 10 Years, Warns Security Expert Jameson Lopp: 'Hope For The Best, But Prepare For The Worst'

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) technologist Jameson Lopp said on Sunday that upgrading the network to post-quantum standards could take up to a decade.

No Immediate Threat But…

Lopp, Chief Security Officer at self-custody platform firm Casa, took to X to share his thoughts on the ongoing debate about the implications of quantum computing for Bitcoin.

“No, quantum computers won’t break Bitcoin in the near future. We’ll keep observing their evolution,” the security expert said.

That said, Lopp cautioned that “thoughtful” changes to the network, such as migrating funds to a quantum-resistant version, could “easily” take 5 to 10 years.

Banks Better Placed Than Bitcoin To Tackle Threat, Says Lopp

When an X user asked Jameson Lopp about quantum computing risks to banks and other digital infrastructure, he responded that these systems can upgrade “orders of magnitude faster” than Bitcoin.

Quantum Computing: A Real Threat Or Hype?

Lopp’s prediction comes in the wake of ongoing discussions about the potential threat of quantum computing to Bitcoin.

Earlier this week, digital asset management firm Grayscale stated in a report that quantum computing is unlikely to have a significant impact on cryptocurrency valuations in 2026, while acknowledging that “Bitcoin and most other blockchains will eventually need to be updated for post-quantum tools.”

Moreover, Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) , expressed his belief that quantum computing will not weaken Bitcoin, but rather make it more resilient. He advocated for the migration of active BTC, while leaving lost BTC “frozen."

Interestingly, a 2024 study led by the University of Kent’s School of Computing suggested that a protocol update to protect Bitcoin from quantum computing threats could require nearly 305 days of downtime if only 25% of the bandwidth is allowed for the process.

