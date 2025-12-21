Pro-Bitcoin Senator Cynthia Lummis Decides Not To Run For Re-Election In 2026 After 'Difficult, Exhausting Session'

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), a vocal cryptocurrency and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) advocate, announced on Friday that she will not be seeking reelection next year.

‘A Sprinter In A Marathon’

In a statement released after the Senate adjourned for the holiday break, Lummis said, “Deciding not to run for reelection does represent a change of heart for me, but in the difficult, exhausting session weeks this fall, I’ve come to accept that I do not have six more years in me.”

Lummis added that she felt like a “sprinter in a marathon” and that the energy required doesn’t match up.

The senior Republican said it was an “honor” to represent Wyoming in the upper chamber and also acknowledged the “support” of President Donald Trump throughout her tenure.

Crypto Executives Thank Lummis

Industry leaders expressed gratitude to Lummis for her support. Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) co-founder Charles Hoskinson said it was a “great honor and a lot of fun” working with Lummis.

Emilie Choi, president and COO of Coinbase, described Lummis as a “legend” and thanked her for “amazing” service.

See Also: Elizabeth Warren Wants Crypto Investigation, But Coinbase Execs Meet Tim Scott To Negotiate Market Structure Bill

Lummis’ Crypto Credentials

Lummis was elected to the Senate in the 2020 elections, becoming the first woman to represent Wyoming in the upper chamber of Congress.

Lummis’ tenure has been defined by her advocacy for Bitcoin, stablecoins and other blockchain technologies. She has also pushed to establish clear regulatory frameworks for the industry in the U.S.

She proposed a bill acquiring 1 million BTC over five years, with a 20-year holding period, leveraging Federal Reserve remittances and other financial tools, without relying on taxpayer funding.

Lummis has also played a significant role in the Senate’s crypto market-structure bill, attempting to build a bipartisan consensus on the same.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.