Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Gain Alongside Stock Futures: Analyst Sees BTC Hitting $93,500 On Breakout Above This Level

Leading cryptocurrencies gained on Sunday evening as investors position themselves to capture gains during Christmas week.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:45 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) +1.12% $89,097.11 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

+2.47% $3,040.84 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) +0.02% $1.93 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) +1.27% $126.91 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) +0.82% $0.1323

Bearish Traders Lose As BTC Lifts

Bitcoin surged overnight but failed to cross the crucial $90,000 barrier. Trading volume for the apex cryptocurrency jumped 48% to nearly $22 billion in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum, meanwhile, recaptured $3,000 after a week’s gap, with trading volume increasing by 65% in the last 24 hours. XRP and Dogecoin were up marginally

Over $180 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with short liquidations accounting for over $100 million.

Bitcoin's open interest fell 0.54% in the last 24 hours. A price increase, coinciding with a drop in open interest, could be a sign of short covering, meaning bearish traders are closing their short positions.

The "Extreme Fear" sentiment prevailed in the market, according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:45 p.m. ET) RaveDAO (RAVE ) +84.82% $0.7081 Audiera (BEAT ) +64.53% $3.91 Midnight (NIGHT ) +30.71% $0.1049

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.01 trillion, following a modest increase of 0.6% in the last 24 hours.

Stock Futures Gain

Stock futures ticked higher Sunday evening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures rose 38 points, or 0.11%, as of 7:47 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 lifted 0.20%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.31%.

The stock market ended a volatile week higher, buoyed by softer inflation data that overshadowed rising unemployment, hitting a four-year peak. The S&P 500 gained 0.020%, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite finished 0.59% higher.

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Exchange will shut down early at 1:00 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve on Wednesday and will be closed Thursday for Christmas.

Where Does BTC Go From Here?

Ali Martinez, a widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader, identified $89,000 as a mid-range level on Bitcoin's 4-hour chart, with a breakout targeting $91,000–$93,500 while a rejection risking $84,600 support.

Michaël van de Poppe, another popular cryptocurrency commentator, stated that the altcoin downturn is about to reach a bottom, with a "crucial" level of support in sight.

"Pretty good bounces, indicating that we’re likely going to be seeing some green candles from here," Van De Poppe projected.

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: artjazz on Shutterstock.com