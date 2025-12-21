Tom Lee Addresses Fundstrat's Diverging Bitcoin Predictions Amid Controversy On X

Fundstrat co-founder and BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BMNR) executive chairman Tom Lee on Saturday responded to a controversy around seemingly mixed signals being sent by Fundstrat's analysts on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) .

Conflicting Views

The discussion was initiated by a user on social media platform X, who shared screenshots suggesting conflicting views from Fundstrat’s leadership.

One screenshot attributed to Sean Farrell, Fundstrat’s head of digital asset strategy, indicated a base case where bitcoin might retrace to the $60,000–$65,000 range in early 2026.

Lee's Outlook

Conversely, Lee’s comments suggested bitcoin could reach new all-time highs by early 2026. This apparent contradiction led to questions about Fundstrat’s guidance.

Another X user, who identified as a Fundstrat client, argued that the debate was misleading. The user explained that Fundstrat’s senior figures operate under different mandates, with Farrell focusing on risk management and Lee on macro liquidity cycles.

Lee acknowledged Cassian’s explanation by responding, “Well stated,” on X.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at approximately $88,353, reflecting a 0.3% increase over the past 24 hours.

Lee's Other Predictions

The debate over Fundstrat’s bitcoin forecasts comes amid a broader context of market predictions by Lee. Earlier this month, Lee predicted a bearish start for stocks in early 2026 but anticipated a recovery later in the year, suggesting a potential parallel for the cryptocurrency market.

He noted that 2026 could mirror 2025, which saw an early bear market followed by a bull run. This aligns with his optimistic view on Bitcoin’s potential to reach new highs by early 2026, as he previously stated that “the high isn't in yet” for Bitcoin, emphasizing the impact of liquidity changes and market dynamics.

Last week, BitMine added 102,259 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , reflecting Lee’s belief in the long-term potential of digital assets, despite seemingly high valuations.

