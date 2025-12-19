A,Close-up,Image,Of,Cryptocurrency,Bitcoin,Meets,Classic,Banknotes,,Symbolizing
December 19, 2025 3:26 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Taps $88,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rebound Ahead Of Weekend

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin rebounded to $88,000 on Friday as markets digested a fall in volatility, boosting risk assets.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$87,822.17
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$2,988.23
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$126.27
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$1.91
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1329
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.057612

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 121,778 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $ $408.07 million.       
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Zcash, UNUS SED LEO and Bitcoin Cash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: CoinDesk senior analyst James Van Straten said Bitcoin is likely to remain range-bound between $85,000 and $90,000 until options expiry, citing a potential "gamma flush."

Roughly $415 million, or about 67%, of dealer gamma exposure is set to expire over the next eight days.

Once that overhang clears, Van Straten said, the market could see a sharp release of upward pressure, potentially reopening a path toward $100,000.

CryptoUB outlined key weekend levels for Bitcoin, expecting continued consolidation in the near term.

Moves above $88,000 offer poor risk-reward for long positions, while a reclaim of $90,000 would provide stronger confirmation. On the downside, the $85,700 level must hold to support any intraday long setups.

Lark Davis said Bitcoin's recent underperformance does not invalidate the broader bull thesis.

Instead, he argued the shift reflects a change in market structure, with institutions now exerting greater influence and treating Bitcoin as a managed macro asset rather than a high-beta speculative trade.

That dynamic, he said, tends to suppress volatility and cap upside as large players hedge and sell into strength.

Bitcoin remains stuck in a transitional phase, moving from a speculative asset toward a global monetary instrument.

Such periods are often marked by choppy, range-bound price action and are typically resolved only after positioning and sentiment fully reset.

