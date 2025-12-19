Bitcoin Taps $88,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rebound Ahead Of Weekend

Bitcoin rebounded to $88,000 on Friday as markets digested a fall in volatility, boosting risk assets.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 121,778 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $ $408.07 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Zcash, UNUS SED LEO and Bitcoin Cash.
Notable Developments:
- Binance Founder Says Crypto Payments Are A ‘Problem’ As Reddit Post Exposes How USDC Transfers Reveal Entire Wallet Histories
- Senate Confirms Trump’s Crypto-Friendly Nominees Mike Selig And Travis Hil To Lead CFTC, FDIC
- Coinbase Warns Of ‘Immediate And Irreparable’ Harm As It Sues Three US States Over Prediction Market Regulation
- XRP Below $2 Is An Opportunity, But It Better Not Follow This Cardano Pattern, Trader Warns
- Bitcoin To Hit $1.4 Million By 2035 Due To Three-Pillar ‘Asymmetric Risk Profile’
Trader Notes: CoinDesk senior analyst James Van Straten said Bitcoin is likely to remain range-bound between $85,000 and $90,000 until options expiry, citing a potential "gamma flush."
Roughly $415 million, or about 67%, of dealer gamma exposure is set to expire over the next eight days.
Once that overhang clears, Van Straten said, the market could see a sharp release of upward pressure, potentially reopening a path toward $100,000.
CryptoUB outlined key weekend levels for Bitcoin, expecting continued consolidation in the near term.
Moves above $88,000 offer poor risk-reward for long positions, while a reclaim of $90,000 would provide stronger confirmation. On the downside, the $85,700 level must hold to support any intraday long setups.
Lark Davis said Bitcoin's recent underperformance does not invalidate the broader bull thesis.
Instead, he argued the shift reflects a change in market structure, with institutions now exerting greater influence and treating Bitcoin as a managed macro asset rather than a high-beta speculative trade.
That dynamic, he said, tends to suppress volatility and cap upside as large players hedge and sell into strength.
Bitcoin remains stuck in a transitional phase, moving from a speculative asset toward a global monetary instrument.
Such periods are often marked by choppy, range-bound price action and are typically resolved only after positioning and sentiment fully reset.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.