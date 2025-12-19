Bitcoin Taps $88,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rebound Ahead Of Weekend

Bitcoin rebounded to $88,000 on Friday as markets digested a fall in volatility, boosting risk assets.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $87,822.17 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,988.23 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $126.27 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $1.91 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1329 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 7612

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 121,778 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $ $408.07 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Zcash, UNUS SED LEO and Bitcoin Cash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: CoinDesk senior analyst James Van Straten said Bitcoin is likely to remain range-bound between $85,000 and $90,000 until options expiry, citing a potential "gamma flush."

Roughly $415 million, or about 67%, of dealer gamma exposure is set to expire over the next eight days.

Once that overhang clears, Van Straten said, the market could see a sharp release of upward pressure, potentially reopening a path toward $100,000.

CryptoUB outlined key weekend levels for Bitcoin, expecting continued consolidation in the near term.

Moves above $88,000 offer poor risk-reward for long positions, while a reclaim of $90,000 would provide stronger confirmation. On the downside, the $85,700 level must hold to support any intraday long setups.

Lark Davis said Bitcoin's recent underperformance does not invalidate the broader bull thesis.

Instead, he argued the shift reflects a change in market structure, with institutions now exerting greater influence and treating Bitcoin as a managed macro asset rather than a high-beta speculative trade.

That dynamic, he said, tends to suppress volatility and cap upside as large players hedge and sell into strength.

Bitcoin remains stuck in a transitional phase, moving from a speculative asset toward a global monetary instrument.

Such periods are often marked by choppy, range-bound price action and are typically resolved only after positioning and sentiment fully reset.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock