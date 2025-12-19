Bitcoin To $88,000, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bounce Too, But Why's XRP Lagging?

Bitcoin rebounded to $88,000 on Friday as Taiwan’s Ministry of Justice disclosed holding BTC and the Senate confirmed crypto-friendly nominees.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $161.3 million in net outflows on Thursday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $96.6 million in net outflows.

Michael van de Poppe noted how Bitcoin is fighting the $88,500 resistance zone only to get rejected over the past multiple days.

While Friday is usually corrective day, macro-economic data point to positive outlook implying BTC could break upwards in coming days.

Crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa warned that Bitcoin's current price action is likely to chop traders and take all their money.

He advises to stay cautious.

Crypto Rand noted Ethereum is bouncing at the $2,800 support, leading to a key squeeze on main downtrend channel.

The trader remains curious if these are signs of a breakout.

Ted Pillows highlighted another low for Solana treasury companies unable to still find a bottom.

He marks this as a reason why Solana is massively underperforming.

Chart analyst Ali Martinez sees XRP flashing a buy on the TD Sequential Indicator while Spot XRP ETFs clock $1.14 billion in net assets.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $87,972.39 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,955.09 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $125.68 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $1.87

The meme coin market is holding its horses with a relatively flat trade (-0.5%) over the past 24 hours.

Chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted Dogecoin whales are silent for four weeks with no significant buying or selling activity.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1285 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 7415

