Cardano's Hoskinson Says US Crypto Picks Show 'Zero Objectivity' On ADA, XRP, Solana

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson accused U.S. policymakers of lacking objective, data-driven standards when favoring select cryptocurrencies such as ADA, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) .

Hoskinson Questions Government Crypto Selection Logic

Cardano founder argued in an appearance on Decrypt Media that governments should not be making discretionary decisions about which cryptocurrencies belong in official systems without transparent, data-driven standards.

"Where is the government agency that scores and certifies these things?" Hoskinson said, questioning why assets such as ADA, XRP, and Solana appear favored while others are excluded.

He said decentralization, long-term network viability, and investability require rigorous measurement, not subjective judgment.

Hoskinson pointed to academic work conducted at the University of Edinburgh, where Cardano contributors helped develop frameworks to measure decentralization across multiple dimensions.

He said such metrics are essential if public funds or endorsements are involved.

Calls For Index-Based Approach Over Discretion

Hoskinson said if the U.S. government wants exposure to digital assets, it should rely on index-style products rather than handpicking networks.

He suggested using a broad crypto index, with inclusion and weighting determined by transparent scoring thresholds.

"If the government is going to get involved, what they should do is buy an index and make a deal with Coinbase or something, like the Coinbase 50, so there's at least objectivity behind how the weighting and scoring works," he said.

"Why is ADA in the system but not Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) ? Why is XRP in the system but not BNB (CRYPTO: BNB) ?" Hoskinson said, arguing that without objective criteria, political and reputational risks increase for policymakers.

He warned that selective endorsements carry political risk, saying he would advise against the approach if asked directly.

"If I was at that dinner and they were pitching it to the president, I'd say, ‘Mr. President, don't do this. It's a bad idea.

You're going to get egg all over your face,'" Hoskinson said, adding that such decisions invite political attacks and scrutiny.

ADA Chart Remains Structurally Weak

ADA Price Analysis on TradingView

Despite the day's bounce, Cardano's broader technical structure remains bearish.

ADA continues to trade within a well-defined descending channel that has controlled price action since early October, with lower highs and lower lows still intact.

The recent rebound from the $0.34 area stalled quickly, reinforcing that upside moves remain corrective rather than transitional.

Supertrend remains overhead near $0.44, while Parabolic SAR dots continue to print above price, signaling that downside momentum has not reset.

The $0.34 to $0.35 zone is the immediate support area to watch.

A daily close below this level would open downside toward $0.30, where the next untested demand zone sits from early 2023.

On the upside, ADA would need to reclaim $0.44 to invalidate the current bearish structure.

