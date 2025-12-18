Bitcoin Slides To $85,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Stare Into The Abyss

Bitcoin is trading around $85,000, with a muted response to softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $85,553 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,825 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $119.45 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $1.82 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1207 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 7071

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 154,181 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $504.89 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include MYX Finance, Pump.fun and Aster.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez says Bitcoin remains boxed in on lower timeframes, facing resistance near $89,900 and support around $85,400. A breakout could revive upside momentum, while a breakdown risks deeper losses.

Daan Crypto Trades notes BTC has yet to sweep either its monthly high or low, a setup that typically resolves before month-end, making the current range increasingly tense.

Michael van de Poppe adds that despite bullish CPI data, Bitcoin failed to sustain gains. The $88,000 level remains the key hurdle; without a clean reclaim, downside pressure persists.

With the BOJ decision looming, risk assets are diverging, Nasdaq is pushing higher, gold is steady, but crypto continues to lag as traders brace for potential rate-hike volatility.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock