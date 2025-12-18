Shiba Inu Whales Awaken To Burn Billions In SHIB — What Do They Know?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is seeing a resurgence in whale activity alongside a sharp spike in burn rates, setting the stage for heightened volatility as traders watch for a decisive move.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 7304 $4.3 billion -11% Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1289 $19.6 billion -6% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 3951 $1.7 billion -11.2%

Trader Notes: Santiment flagged Dec.9 SHIB's largest whale-transfer day since June, coinciding with a 1.06 trillion SHIB net increase in exchange reserves, a setup that often precedes sharp price swings.

Statistics: Shibburn data shows 16.8 million SHIB were burned from the ecosystem in just two hours, thereby creating scarcity in supply.

Arkham Intelligence revealed a dormant wallet reactivated after a year, withdrawing 53.6 billion SHIB (about $418,500) from Coinbase on Dec. 15.

Arkham Intelligence showed as cited by The Crypto Basic that the wallet had last been active in December 2024 and now holds SHIB as its dominant asset, with minimal other holdings.

The move comes amid heightened SHIB whale activity, with billions to trillions of tokens being both withdrawn from and deposited into exchanges this month.

Despite this activity, SHIB remains weak near $0.00000774, still sharply lower year-over-year.

Another long-inactive whale moved a combined 933.3 billion SHIB through OKX after nearly two years of silence.

