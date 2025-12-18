Bitcoin Defends $87,000 While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide Ahead Of Japan Interest Rate Decision

Bitcoin is holding firm near $87,000 as traders stay cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan interest rate decision; liquidations stand at $545.09 million over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin ETFs saw $457.3 million in net inflows on Wednesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $22.4 million in net outflows.
BTC Has Survived Much Worse
Michael van de Poppe said most traders are sidelined into the BOJ event, warning that crowded expectations could lead to a surprise move. A clean break above $88,000 would signal renewed bullish momentum.
Crypto trader Jelle highlighted Bitcoin's resilience, noting the asset is down roughly 36% from cycle highs, its deepest pullback so far this cycle, yet mild compared to historical drawdowns.
Ted Pillows said Ethereum is retesting $2,800. Holding that level could open a push toward $3,000, while a breakdown risks a move to $2,500.
Peter Brandt flagged a potential double top on XRP, keeping the near-term bias bearish unless the pattern fails.
Satoshi Flipper noted Solana is retesting descending channel support on the 4-hour chart; a breakdown could send price toward $145.
The meme-coin sector slid another 4% to $41.3 billion.
Crypto Tony said DOGE only turns attractive if it reclaims and holds $0.128 as support.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.