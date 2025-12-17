Crypto Billionaire Justin Sun Calls Pakistan Visit 'A Complete Success' As Exchange He Backs Gets No-Objection Certificate To Operate

Tron (CRYPTO: TRX) founder Justin Sun, a cryptocurrency billionaire, deemed his recent visit to Pakistan a “complete success” on Tuesday, highlighting major business talks centered around cryptocurrency.

Sun Engages With Pakistan

Sun shared a vlog on X about his trip, featuring his visit to Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance and meetings with key government officials.

The Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority granted a no-objection certificate to Sun-backed cryptocurrency exchange HTX, paving the way for the platform to register locally and pursue full licensing.

Sun also met Pakistan’s finance minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, during the visit.

See Also: Crypto’s 2026 Playbook: What Web3 Founders Expect From Regulators, Wall Street, And The Next Market Cycle

Pakistan’s Move Toward Crypto Adoption

Sun’s trip coincides with Pakistan’s regulatory push for blockchain adoption. Earlier this year, it roped in Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) co-founder Changpeng Zhao as strategic advisor of the Pakistan Crypto Council, a government-backed regulatory body tasked with promoting blockchains and digital assets within the country.

Bilal Bin Saqib, the government’s special assistant on blockchain and cryptocurrency, said at the Bitcoin 2025 conference that the government would establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, inspired by a similar decision by President Donald Trump.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Tron’s native token, TRX, was exchanging hands at $0.2790, up 0.17% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock