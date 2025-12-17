Vivek Ramaswamy-Backed Bitcoin Treasury Stock Rallies After CEO Buys Dip Following 25% Pullback

Shares of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury firm, Strive Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) , surged on Tuesday, after a major insider purchase helped shore up confidence following a sharp pullback in recent weeks.

Strive stock is trading at depressed levels. What should traders watch with ASST?

CEO Builds Skin In The Game

The stock surged 9.02% on Tuesday, after the company’s CEO, Matt Cole, announced in a post on X that he had purchased 500,000 shares in the company on Monday.

According to SEC filings, Cole acquired about 500,000 shares of the company at an average price of $0.815 per share, both directly and through his company, LT&C LLC, as well as via his 401(k) account.

See Also: Strategy Warns MSCI’s Crypto Test Will Blow Up Index Stability As MSTR Sits 60% Off Its Lows

The asset management company, which was founded by former Republican Presidential candidate and current Ohio state gubernatorial hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, has been under pressure over the past few weeks, with the stock dropping 36% since early November.

This was primarily owing to the drop in Bitcoin prices during this period, alongside the company’s decision to raise $500 million via a variable-rate perpetual preferred stock offering last week.

Investors Applaud Cole’s Move

Cole’s decision to invest his own personal money in the company has received praise from prominent investors and proponents of the company.

This includes Mike Alfred, an independent investor, who played a key role in kickstarting the stock’s initial rally in late October.

Alfred, in a post on X, lauded Cole’s move, saying, “This is exactly what a good leader does in times of turmoil,” while adding that this was a “very good sign,” and that he was bullish on the company for the long run.

Strive’s shares were up 9.02% on Tuesday, closing at $0.86 per share, and are up 0.96% overnight. The stock does rather poorly in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a low Momentum score, and unfavorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

Read More:

Photo courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy/Shutterstock