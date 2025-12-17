Dogecoin X Handle Says Paying For 'Hotdoge' Was Not On 2025 Bingo Card After User Shows Memecoin Acceptance

Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) official X account reacted to a video of a beachside food truck accepting the popular memecoin for ice cream and hot dogs.
‘Fun And Freedom’ With DOGE
Dogecoin quoted a post by a Dutch user named The Dogecoin Family, featuring a video and photos of a food truck parked on a beach at an undisclosed spot.
One of the images shows a sticker advertising a hotdog stand that accepts Bitcoin.
“Sure is fun being accepting dogecoin & bitcoin for an ice-cream on the beach. Called fun and freedom,” the user wrote.
Giving it a very DOGE-ish spin, the official handle said, “Paying for a hotdoge with dogecoin was not on the 2025 bingo card.”
Reality Bites
Interestingly, in October, DOGE accounted for only 4.61% of global payments processed by BitPay, one of the world’s top cryptocurrency payment processors. This was significantly lower than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) at 31.29% and even Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), which accounted for 30.67% of the total.
In fact, DOGE’s share in total payments has declined steadily in 2025, from 6.19% in May to 4.61% in October.
A Tough 2025 For DOGE
The popular cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization exceeding $19 billion, has grappled with bearish pressures this year, plunging 58% year-to-date. As of this writing, it stood as the biggest loser in 2025 among the top 10 coins by market capitalization.
Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.2067, up 6.02% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro
