Anthony Scaramucci Says The World Spends $4 Trillion A Year Verifying Transactions And Solana Could Slash That Cost By 75%

Anthony Scaramucci, CEO of investment firm SkyBridge Capital, said at a recent event that Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) -powered asset tokenization has the potential to reduce transaction verification costs by up to 75% annually.

Scaramucci Builds Case For Solana-Enabled Tokenization

Speaking at the LONGITIDE event in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 11, Scaramucci estimated that global transaction verification costs $4 trillion a year, including credit card fees and wire fees.

“If we were able to adopt Solana and use it in the process of tokenizing assets, you could save probably 75 percent of that,” the vocal cryptocurrency advocate said.

Exact worldwide figures are tough to ascertain due to varying regional data, although in the U.S. alone, credit card companies earned $148.5 billion from merchant fees in 2024, according to a report by The Motley Fool.

Scaramucci Is Long Solana

Scaramucci has often underlined the need to eliminate third parties and utilize blockchain's trustless technology to verify transactions.

He has championed Solana as the gold standard among blockchains for tokenized assets, highlighting the Layer-1 network’s unique technical advantages that make it a top choice for developers.

In an October interview with Benzinga, he stated that his firm, Skybridge, had a significant stake in Solana.

Will Solana Really Surpass Ethereum Soon?

Scaramucci has been optimistic about Solana's future in general. Last week, he predicted that Solana would "flip" Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in market value.

Interestingly, Solana has suffered steeper losses than Ethereum amid the late 2025 market downturn. While ETH is down 11% year-to-date, its younger proof-of-stake counterpart has plunged 32% over the same period.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SOL was exchanging hands at $128.58, up 2.07% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

