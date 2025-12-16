Dogecoin Handle Calls This DOGE Ditty The 'Earworm' That'll Be In Your Head All Day, But Will It Take It To The Moon?

The official X account tied to popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) revisited on Monday the viral "DOGE to the moon" song from 2021.

The ‘Earworm’

Dogecoin described the song by social media influencer Natalie Burdick as an "earworm" that will be stuck in one's head forever.

The song features lyrics like, “We’re gonna take Dogecoin to the moon, making this crypto mean $1 soon."

Dream Phase For DOGE Over?

The song was first posted during the 2021 bull run when the dog-themed memecoin surged nearly 6000%. But as things turned out, it fell short of the $1 mark, peaking at $0.73.

Since then, the currency has failed to reach those levels, with last year’s $0.45 coming the closest. As of this writing, DOGE traded 82% below its all-time high.

Moreover, DOGE is down 60% year-to-date, making it one of the worst large-cap losers in 2025. Its open interest has collapsed 77% since the highs seen in mid-September, according to Coinglass.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.1289, down 5.06% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

