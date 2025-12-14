Dogecoin Sees Spike In Bearish Bets After Price Dips, But Top Analyst Projects 53% Upside For Memecoin If This Happens

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell overnight Sunday, mirroring a broader cryptocurrency market decline.​

DOGE Gives Up Gains

The dog-themed memecoin fell nearly 2%, with trading volume surging 87% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE appeared poised to end the week on a losing note, reversing gains from earlier in the week.

Interestingly, speculative activity in the coin rose, with open interest in DOGE futures surging 4.64% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. An increase in open interest, alongside a drop in spot price, typically suggests opening of new short positions, a sign of bearish sentiment.

That said, the percentage of Binance traders positioned long on DOGE increased from 68% to 70% over the last 24 hours, according to the Long/Short Ratio.

See Also: Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025, 2026, 2030

Key Support Levels To Look Out For

Ali Martinez, a popular cryptocurrency technical analyst and trader, identified potential downside support levels at $0.10 and $0.062 for the memecoin.

Earlier, Martinez spotted a descending triangle pattern on DOGE’s 3-day chart, projecting a bullish rebound to $0.21, about 53% from the current price.

Is DOGE A ‘Buy’ Or ‘Sell’?

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset’s price, flashed a “Buy” signal for DOGE, according to TradingView.

Meanwhile, the Bull Bear Power indicator, which measures the strength of buyers and sellers, flashed a “Neutral” reading.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.1370, down 1.80% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy:ihrinmoisuc on Shutterstock.com