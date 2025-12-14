Tether
Tether's Juventus Soccer Club Purchase Rejected By Family Who's Owned It For 102 Years: 'Not For Sale'

Italy’s Agnelli family, the owners of the popular Juventus Football Club, turned down a purchase offer from stablecoin issuer Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) on Saturday.

Juventus Owners Decline Purchase Offer

John Elkann, CEO of the family’s holding company Exor NV (OTC:EXXRF), asserted in a video address, “Juventus, our history and our values are not for sale.” 

“Juventus has been part of my family for 102 years,” Elkann emphasized. “Over the course of a century, four generations have helped it grow.”

The rejection comes after Tether submitted a binding all-cash proposal to Exor to purchase its entire 65.4% stake in the historic soccer club. The offer, valued at $1.17 billion, was intended to be funded by Tether’s own capital.

Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s CEO of Italian descent and a passionate Juventus fan, said earlier that the club played a major role in shaping his early childhood.

The El Salvador-based cryptocurrency firm is known for USDT, the world’s most valuable stablecoin, with a market capitalization exceeding $186 billion as of this writing.

