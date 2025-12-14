IRS Rule Changes, Peter Schiff's Saylor Criticism And More: This Week In Crypto

It’s been an eventful week in the world of cryptocurrencies. Here’s a quick roundup of the major stories that could impact your investments.

IRS Rule Changes In 2026 Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Traders Need To Know About

The IRS has announced new rules for U.S. crypto investors. Starting in 2026, centralized exchanges will have to follow the same cost-basis reporting rules as traditional brokerages, meaning they must report both purchase and sale cost-basis details for every U.S. customer’s digital asset transaction.

Read the full article here.

No, Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Traders Don’t Need To List Their Crypto Wallets For The IRS, But…

Despite a viral social media claim, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service is not mandating all taxpayers to list their cryptocurrency wallets. However, the incident has reignited broader concerns about how federal agencies handle digital-asset privacy.

Read the full article here.

Peter Schiff Slams Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Strategy

Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has criticized Michael Saylor’s aggressive plan to buy as much Bitcoin as possible and convert it into BTC-backed digital credit. Saylor, however, argues that “Bitcoin is digital capital,” now effectively endorsed by the U.S. government and major financial regulators under President Trump.

Read the full article here.

See Also: XRP Gets Yet Another ETF, But $2 Looks Like It’s About To Break – Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Spike 1% After Expected Rate Cut

Bitcoin briefly spiked to $94,000 after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

Read the full article here.

Ethereum Or Solana? The Real Winner Is One You’re Ignoring

Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise Asset Management, suggests that long-term investors should focus on the broader cryptocurrency market rather than choosing between chains like Ethereum or Solana. He remains skeptical of claims that any single network will dominate the future of blockchain adoption.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: PV productions on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.