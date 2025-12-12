Interactive Brokers Now Lets Retail Investors Fund Accounts With Stablecoins

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR) is introducing a new feature that allows retail investors to fund their brokerage accounts using stablecoins, a move that further blurs the line between traditional finance and crypto.

What Happened: The rollout begins with select eligible U.S. customers, enabling them to transfer money directly from crypto wallets instead of relying solely on bank accounts.

Billionaire chairman Thomas Peterffy announced the update at a Goldman Sachs conference, noting it's part of Interactive Brokers' effort to stay competitive with platforms like Robinhood and Schwab as it expands its crypto suite, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The company already offers trading for digital assets alongside stocks, options, futures, and even event-based economic contracts. More details will follow as stablecoin funding expands to additional users.

Why It Matters: In late July, Interactive Brokers revealed it was exploring its own customer-facing stablecoin, joining a wave of major financial institutions betting on the tokenized money boom.

IBKR already partners with Paxos and is an investor in crypto exchange Zero Hash.

The move comes the same day YouTube said U.S. creators can now receive payouts in stablecoins, another signal that mainstream platforms are warming up to digital payment rails.

Image: Shutterstock





