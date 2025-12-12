XRP Lands On Solana As Ripple Lands Crucial Banking License

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) long valued for its liquidity and utility, expanded its multichain reach as Hex Trust brings XRP to Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and other networks via a new wrapped asset, wXRP.

What Happened: Hex Trust is launching wXRP, a regulated, 1:1-backed wrapped XRP issued and custodied by the firm.

This enables XRP to move safely across chains and integrate into DeFi without relying on risky third-party bridges.

wXRP debuts with over $100 million in total value locked, delivering deep liquidity from day one.

It will be usable on Solana, Optimism, Ethereum, HyperEVM, and more, supporting trading, liquidity provision, rewards, and secure cross-chain transfers.

The rollout also strengthens the XRP–RLUSD relationship, unlocking new liquidity pairs and extending XRP's DeFi presence beyond the XRPL.

In a separate development, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced that Ripple has received conditional OCC approval to charter Ripple National Trust Bank, giving RLUSD both federal OCC and state NYDFS oversight — a major regulatory milestone for stablecoin compliance.

What's Next: Ripple CTO David Schwartz welcomed the move, noting that more XRP ecosystems mean more real utility, with XRPL remaining the secure anchor that keeps the entire ecosystem secure and connected.

Hunter Horsley also praised the development, envisioning a future where crypto ecosystems collaborate instead of competing, where the real challenge isn't crypto vs crypto, but crypto collectively advancing beyond the legacy financial system.

Analyst Ali Martinez highlighted recent whale selling of around 280 million XRP and flagged three key levels: resistance at $2.17 and support at $1.96 and $1.78

