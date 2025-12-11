Anthony Scaramucci Is 'Not Chain Monogamous', Predicts Solana Will 'Flip' Ethereum

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci reignited the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) versus Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) debate, arguing Solana could eventually overtake ETH in market value.

Scaramucci Says Solana May Outpace Ethereum's Market Cap

Speaking at Solana's Breakpoint conference, Scaramucci said he expects Solana to "flip Ethereum," arguing the network is expanding faster by developer activity, user growth and throughput capacity.

He added that the prediction does not imply a decline for Ethereum and that both networks can grow together.

"I think it will flip Ethereum," Scaramucci said during an interview at the event.

He emphasized that he is "not chain monogamous," noting that he still supports Ethereum and Avalanche but believes Solana's trajectory positions it for stronger long-term gains.

The remarks revived debate among digital-asset investors tracking the evolving rivalry between Layer-1 ecosystems, especially as Solana's ecosystem continues expanding through new trading infrastructure and developer tooling.

Ethereum Holds Breakout Retest Despite Outflows

Ethereum Price Prediction (Source: TradingView)

ETH is trading around $3,203 after completing a breakout and retest pattern on the daily chart.

The token broke above a downtrend line that capped price for nearly two months, pulled back into it and is now attempting to rebound.

The move marks ETH's first clear bullish structure in weeks.

ETH is currently sitting near the 20-day EMA at $3,121, which acts as the first support.

A bounce from this level opens upside targets at $3,309, $3,382 and $3,453.

These levels align with a cluster of EMAs stacked above price, which may create early resistance but also signal trend improvement if reclaimed.

The Supertrend indicator remains red, meaning the broader structure is still not fully bullish.

But ETH's refusal to set new lows, combined with a rising series of higher lows since the $2,900–$3,000 base, suggests sellers are weakening.

ETH On-Chain Analysis (Source: Coinglass)

Coinglass data shows another $116 million in net outflows today.

Typically this adds sell pressure, but ETH holding steady despite the withdrawals suggests the market is absorbing distribution more easily.

Solana Drops 4% But Firms Up At Key Support Zone

SOL Technical Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Solana is trading near $130 and remains inside a defined downtrend, though price continues to hold support between $129 and $133.

This range has produced every short-term bounce during the past three weeks, keeping the structure intact as long as buyers defend it.

Fibonacci levels outline the next reaction zones.

Resistance sits at $133.12 (0.236) and $140.40 (0.382), followed by the key breakout zone at $146 to $147 (0.5).

The upper extension at $153 to $156 (0.618) aligns with major EMAs between $137 and $151, forming a heavy ceiling.

To reverse momentum, SOL must first close above $140 and then $146.

A break through $146 would allow a move toward $151 to $155, where trendline resistance and EMAs converge.

The Supertrend remains red near $155.59, showing the macro trend is still bearish, but early stabilization suggests seller momentum is fading.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock