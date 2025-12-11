No, Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Traders Don't Need To List Their Crypto Wallets For The IRS, But...

A viral social media claim suggesting the U.S. Internal Revenue Service is forcing all taxpayers to list their cryptocurrency wallets is false, though the episode has revived broader concerns about how federal agencies handle digital-asset privacy.

Viral Screenshot Sparks Misleading Panic

A viral post showed an IRS document asking a taxpayer to list all their currencies, such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) , and Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) , along with each public key and who has access to the private keys.

The image received hundreds of thousands of views, with many users insisting the IRS was demanding public-key disclosure from all cryptocurrency holders.

But no version of Form 1040 requires taxpayers to list wallet addresses or provide keys.

The screenshot instead shows Form 9297, a follow-up request the IRS sends to a small group of individuals in cases involving delinquent filings or unpaid taxes.

The form is typically delivered in person once a case escalates to field-office attention.

Misinterpretations accelerated when commentary framed the form as a blanket mandate.

What IRS Rules Actually Change In 2026

The IRS will introduce new cost-basis reporting rules on January 1, 2026, but none require taxpayers to list wallets or provide public keys.

The changes relate to broker reporting and taxable events, not wallet inventories.

Tax professionals note that Form 9297 can request wallet details during enforcement cases, but such requests target specific taxpayers under investigation and are not part of standard annual filing.

The panic reflects recurring confusion around digital-asset guidance as regulatory agencies update terminology and reporting obligations.

It also highlights how viral misinformation can escalate concerns about surveillance and financial privacy, especially among cryptocurrency users wary of federal oversight.

Privacy Debates Gain Momentum

Cryptocurrency advocates say the episode underscores why Washington's approach to digital-asset oversight is under sharper scrutiny than ever.

Even though the viral claim was incorrect, the sheer speed of the panic shows how fragile public trust has become around financial surveillance.

The fear also reflects deeper anxiety about how far Federal agencies could stretch their authority once new 2026 reporting rules take effect.

Industry lawyers warn that wallet-level data, if ever requested broadly, would create an unprecedented visibility window into Americans' financial activity.

