This Litecoin Fork Outshone Bitcoin, Ethereum In 2025 — Did You Miss It?

In a year marked by sharp reversals in large-cap currencies, Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) distinguished itself as one of the market’s top performers.

A ‘Dash’ing Year

The privacy-focused token has surged 21% year-to-date, becoming the eighth-largest cryptocurrency gainer in 2025.

DASH struggled for most of the year, recording little to no gains until October. However, its fortunes changed dramatically in November when it surged by more than 160% in less than a week.

While the token has erased most of its gains since then, it remains net positive year-to-date.

DASH’s performance contrasted with market heavyweights such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , which are down 3.28% and 3.67%, respectively, in 2025.

What Do Technical Indicators Suggest?

The Williams Percent Change, a momentum indicator used to identify overbought and oversold conditions, indicated a "Buy" rating for DASH, according to TradingView.

Conversely, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset’s price, flashed a bearish reading.

Privacy Tokens Rule 2025

DASH, a Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) fork, was launched in 2014 as a payment method with a privacy focus. As outlined in its whitepaper, DASH aims to improve upon Bitcoin by offering enhanced privacy features and faster transaction times.

The token’s rally has been spurred by a broader interest in privacy-focused cryptocurrencies. Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) has been the biggest success story, surging as much as 625% to become the market's largest gainer this year.

