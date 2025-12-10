Bitcoin Retreats On Jerome Powell's Neutral Tone; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Also Fall: Analyst Says BTC Could Run Toward $100,000 If This Happens

Leading cryptocurrencies gave up gains on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks cooled expectations for rate cuts in 2026.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:10 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -1.14% $91,244.67 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

-1.39% $3,310.83 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) -3.09% $2.02 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) -2.65% $133.84 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -4.03% $0.1409

Crypto Rally Fizzles Out

Bitcoin popped to an intraday high of $94,477.16 in the afternoon but couldn't hold onto the gains, pulling back to the $91,000 region by late evening.

Ethereum followed a similar trajectory, retreating sharply from its highs of $3,436 to $3,260 overnight. XRP and Dogecoin also descended after sharp upticks.

Shares of cryptocurrency-linked stocks such as Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) closed down 2.30% and 0.82%, respectively, during the regular trading session.

Cryptocurrency liquidations reached $390 million over the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, out of which $255 million were wiped out from long positions alone.

Bitcoin's open interest fell 0.10% over the last 24 hours. Since Bitcoin's all-time high on Oct. 7, the open interest has collapsed by 38%.

That said, over 60% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were still positioned long, according to the Long/Short Ratio.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:10 p.m. ET) Midnight (NIGHT ) +67.93% $0.07027 Audiera (BEAT)

+47.12% $1.71 Pieverse (PIEVERSE ) +27.96% $0.7946





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.14 trillion, following a modest decline of 0.68% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Rally After Fed Rate Cut But…

Stocks rallied on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 497.46 points, or 1.1%, to close at 48,057.75. The S&P 500 lifted 0.7% to settle at 6,886.68, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3% to finish at 23,654.16.

The Federal Reserve cut the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 3.50–3.75%, citing cooling labor conditions and moderating inflation.

However, when asked if the Fed’s next move could be a hike, Chair Powell dismissed the notion: “I don’t see that as anybody’s base case.” Most policymakers, he said, are split between holding rates steady or cutting further later in 2026.

Bitcoin Needs To Hold On To $91,800 Says Analyst

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez identified $2,770 as the key support for Ethereum, citing data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode.

Michaël van de Poppe, another popular cryptocurrency commentator, said that the Federal rate cut decisions usually trigger volatility, but it’s uncertain whether Bitcoin will hold above the crucial support level of $91,800.

"However, if it does, it’s very likely that Bitcoin continues to run towards $100,000 in the coming period as it’s about to take out the highs and starts to accelerate from here," Van De Poppe predicted.

