Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Ahead Of Projected Fed Rate Cut

Bitcoin trades around $92,000 as traders brace for tomorrow's FOMC decision, with expectations leaning toward a rate cut.

Adding to the momentum, the SEC has approved Bitwise's new multi-asset crypto ETP, boosting broader market sentiment.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $92,327 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,315 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $137.25 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.07 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.146 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 7890

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Entrepreneur and Bitcoin investor Lark Davis pointed to Bernstein's latest thesis that the traditional four-year BTC cycle is no longer relevant.

According to Bernstein, consistent institutional demand has created a persistent structural bid, breaking old market rhythms and putting Bitcoin on a long-term trajectory toward higher highs.

Their updated targets: $150,000 in 2026, $200,000 in 2027, and $1 million by 2033.

Rekt Capital said Bitcoin is showing strength following a shallow pullback. A daily close above $93,500, and a successful retest as support, would signal a confirmed breakout from the current range.

Historically, Bitcoin tends to follow through strongly once the 12-month close pushes above this level, and with this year set to close above it, the probability of continued upside remains high.

Crypto trader Scient noted Bitcoin is now on its fourth attempt to reclaim the yearly open.

From here, the only meaningful resistance zones he's watching are $96,500 and $101,000, the latter marking his final take-profit target for the latest series of long positions.

