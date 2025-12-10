December 10, 2025 6:25 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Ahead Of Projected Fed Rate Cut

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin trades around $92,000 as traders brace for tomorrow's FOMC decision, with expectations leaning toward a rate cut.

Adding to the momentum, the SEC has approved Bitwise's new multi-asset crypto ETP, boosting broader market sentiment.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$92,327
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,315
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$137.25
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.07
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.146
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.057890

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Entrepreneur and Bitcoin investor Lark Davis pointed to Bernstein's latest thesis that the traditional four-year BTC cycle is no longer relevant.

According to Bernstein, consistent institutional demand has created a persistent structural bid, breaking old market rhythms and putting Bitcoin on a long-term trajectory toward higher highs.

Their updated targets: $150,000 in 2026, $200,000 in 2027, and $1 million by 2033.

Rekt Capital said Bitcoin is showing strength following a shallow pullback. A daily close above $93,500, and a successful retest as support, would signal a confirmed breakout from the current range.

Historically, Bitcoin tends to follow through strongly once the 12-month close pushes above this level, and with this year set to close above it, the probability of continued upside remains high.

Crypto trader Scient noted Bitcoin is now on its fourth attempt to reclaim the yearly open.

From here, the only meaningful resistance zones he's watching are $96,500 and $101,000, the latter marking his final take-profit target for the latest series of long positions.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$92110.10-0.63%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1457-1.54%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$3315.76-0.09%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.000009-2.29%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$137.13-0.57%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.07-1.75%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved