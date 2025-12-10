This Bitcoin Spinoff Has Dominated With 30% Gains This Year, While BTC Lagged Behind

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may have disappointed bullish investors late into 2025, but its cheaper alternative has proven to be a much more reliable investment this year.

Bitcoin Cash Bucks Bitcoin’s Decline

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) has jumped 30% since the year began, becoming the cryptocurrency market’s seventh-largest gainer in 2025.

The token, valued at a fraction of Bitcoin’s market capitalization, reached a yearly peak of roughly $624 in September before giving up some of its gains.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, lost all of its gains in the fourth quarter and is currently down 0.78% year to date.

Cryptocurrency YTD Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 1:46 a.m. ET) Bitcoin Cash +30.87% $567.69 Bitcoin -0.78% $92,669

See Also: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Predictions: 2025, 2026, 2030

The ‘Cheaper Play’

It's worth mentioning that BCH arose from a hard fork of the original Bitcoin blockchain in 2017 due to differences in the community over the network’s scaling.

Capital rotation has played a crucial role, with funds moving away from BTC, particularly following strong rallies, into undervalued assets like BCH, fueling short-term volatility

Bitcoin traded at over $92,000 as of this writing. The high price can potentially make holding a full Bitcoin somewhat challenging, especially for retail investors. However, they can still gain exposure by making fractional purchases. In contrast, BCH presents itself as a more affordable option.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock