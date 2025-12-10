This Bitcoin Spinoff Has Dominated With 30% Gains This Year, While BTC Lagged Behind

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may have disappointed bullish investors late into 2025, but its cheaper alternative has proven to be a much more reliable investment this year.
Bitcoin Cash Bucks Bitcoin’s Decline
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) has jumped 30% since the year began, becoming the cryptocurrency market’s seventh-largest gainer in 2025.
The token, valued at a fraction of Bitcoin’s market capitalization, reached a yearly peak of roughly $624 in September before giving up some of its gains.
Bitcoin, on the other hand, lost all of its gains in the fourth quarter and is currently down 0.78% year to date.
|Cryptocurrency
|YTD Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 1:46 a.m. ET)
|Bitcoin Cash
|+30.87%
|$567.69
|Bitcoin
|-0.78%
|$92,669
See Also: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Predictions: 2025, 2026, 2030
The ‘Cheaper Play’
It's worth mentioning that BCH arose from a hard fork of the original Bitcoin blockchain in 2017 due to differences in the community over the network’s scaling.
Capital rotation has played a crucial role, with funds moving away from BTC, particularly following strong rallies, into undervalued assets like BCH, fueling short-term volatility
Bitcoin traded at over $92,000 as of this writing. The high price can potentially make holding a full Bitcoin somewhat challenging, especially for retail investors. However, they can still gain exposure by making fractional purchases. In contrast, BCH presents itself as a more affordable option.
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
