XRP Up 5% As Ethereum Whale's $266 Million Long Signals A Trend Shift

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) surged 5% on Tuesday as a major Ethereum whale lifted a long position to $266 million.

XRP Breaks Its Downtrend And Retests The 200 EMA

Price Prediction for XRP (Source: TradingView)

XRP is up about 5% as price pushes above the descending trendline that has defined the entire decline since early November.

Traders have monitored this level for weeks, and the clean breakout shows sellers losing control.

XRP price now trades above short-term EMAs, confirming early positive momentum.

The next major level is the 200-day EMA near $2.19, where several prior rallies stalled.

A close above that line would strengthen the case for a broader trend reversal.

Support has shifted upward to the $2.1–$2.12 band.

Buyers repeatedly defended this region during the recent consolidation.

Holding above it keeps $2.3 in focus and opens a path toward the larger resistance zone between $2.55 and $2.6.

The RSI sits near 66, showing strong demand without entering overbought territory.

That combination often accompanies early breakouts rather than exhaustion phases.

Ethereum Clears Major Levels As Whale Expands $266M Long

ETH Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Ethereum is up more than 8% after breaking through the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement at $3,195 and approaching the $3,330–$3,350 resistance band.

The move ends weeks of sideways price action marked by low volatility.

ETH now trades above all short EMAs and is holding above the 200-day EMA near $3,178.

Reclaiming this level is significant because it capped upside attempts for nearly a month.

A sustained hold would confirm that buyers have regained momentum.

Support now sits at $3,195 and at the EMA cluster around $3,130.

A clear break above $3,350 would likely target $3,500, followed by a wider move toward $3,800.

RSI near 74 signals strong demand but not yet an immediate reversal warning.

Whale Activity Shows Rising Conviction Behind Ethereum

A major Ethereum whale who correctly positioned ahead of the Oct. 10 market drop has now flipped aggressively long, increasing exposure from $218 million to roughly $266 million within days.

The account added about $48 million in new size earlier today.

The position shows a return on equity of nearly 28% and carries no short exposure.

The liquidation level sits around $2,117, far below spot, suggesting the holder is prepared to maintain the long position through volatility.

Unrealized profits jumped from about $3.37 million to nearly $14.9 million following the latest addition.

Such concentrated positioning has drawn attention from traders who view whale behavior as a gauge of market sentiment.

This shift comes as the sector continues to digest Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) 11% rally today, which was driven by enthusiasm around the upcoming Midnight privacy network.

The move helped lift activity across several large-cap assets and altcoins.

