ADA Up 10% As Charles Hoskinson Touts 'Single Biggest Event In Cardano History'

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) jumped 10% on Tuesday as momentum shifted toward the rollout of Midnight, a new privacy network positioning itself as a multi-chain layer for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) , and other major ecosystems.

Midnight Positions Itself As Multi-Chain Privacy Infrastructure

Midnight, developed within the Cardano ecosystem, is preparing the release of its NIGHT token on tier-one exchanges and a staged airdrop redemption process that begins Dec. 10.

The project attracted more than 8 million wallets across eight blockchain networks through its Glacier Drop campaign, making it one of the largest token distributions to date.

Founder Charles Hoskinson described this week as "the single biggest event in the history of Cardano."

He highlighted Midnight's ambition to serve as a cross-chain privacy and identity layer rather than a Cardano-exclusive product.

The network plans direct integrations with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and others beginning in Q3 2026.

The rollout follows a series of milestones, including the minting of the full 24 billion NIGHT supply and approval of centralized listings.

It also introduces a randomized "thaw" unlock schedule that prevents all 4.5 billion distributed tokens from entering the market at once.

Why Midnight Matters For ADA And The Privacy Market

Midnight's roadmap positions it as a compliance-friendly alternative to pure privacy coins, which have faced delistings across Europe, Dubai and major exchanges.

Users from Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana or XRP would be able to access privacy features and pay network fees in their native tokens.

Investors are monitoring whether the airdrop unlock process generates sustained liquidity or introduces selling pressure over the next year.

Q1 2026 will mark the first performance test as the federated mainnet comes online and throughput targets approach 5,000 transactions per second.

Technical Breakout Shows ADA Momentum Returning

Cardano Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

ADA price rose 15% in two days after breaking above a downward trendline that has suppressed price since early autumn.

The breakout candle closed with strength, pushing ADA toward the $0.47 area and shifting short-term sentiment.

To confirm the move, Cardano must hold above $0.44.

A sustained close over this zone opens the path toward the 200-day EMA near $0.48 and above.

Failure to hold would risk returning to the prior bearish structure.

RSI has moved above 70, signaling strong buying, and MACD flipped positive with a fresh bullish cross.

If momentum persists, traders may target the $0.6–$0.7 region as the next key zone.

Image: Shutterstock