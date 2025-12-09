Shiba Inu Gains 7% In A Week, But Busy Whales Spell Danger Ahead

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has dropped 14% over the past month even as burn rates rise and whale activity have reached the highest levels since June.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8543 $5.03 billion +6.7% Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1408 $22.8 billion +2.8% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 4606 $1.94 billion +14%

Trader Notes: On-chain analytics platform Santiment reports that Shiba Inu may be heading into a period of significant volatility, driven by a spike in large whale transactions.

SHIB recorded 406 transactions over $100,000 today, a massive jump from fewer than 50 on June 6, 2025.

This rise coincides with a surge in SHIB moving onto centralized exchanges.

Over the past 24 hours, exchange reserves increased by 1.06 trillion SHIB, bringing total holdings on exchanges to 136.95 trillion SHIB.

The inflows suggest large holders are positioning for major trades, typically a precursor to volatile price swings.

Statistics: According to Shibburn, SHIB's burn rate spiked 248% in the last 24 hours, permanently removing 14.3 million SHIB from circulation. Rising burn activity reduces supply over time, a factor that can support bullish momentum.

Image: Shutterstock