Bitcoin Holds $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Wobble On Weak ETF Inflows

Bitcoin trades around $90,000, with market sentiment softening as ETF inflows weaken; liquidations stand at $175.12 million over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin ETFs saw $60.5 million in net outflows on Monday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $35.5 million in net inflows.
Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin remains in a bullish structure for now, with the next directional move hinging on the U.S. market open.
If BTC sees its typical early-session correction, it may present a dip-buying opportunity. His base case is a push toward $100,000 before Christmas, setting up a strong year-end rally.
Crypto trader Jelle highlighted the $91,000–$93,000 resistance zone as the next crucial test. With two straight weeks of higher lows, he sees growing momentum for a breakout. If BTC clears this range, $100,000 becomes the next major target.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Solana remains stuck in its $124–$145 range, currently sitting right in the middle, "one of the least attractive areas" to open new positions.
Ted Pillows said Ethereum continues to defend the $3,100 level, supported by strong bids between $3,000–$3,100.
Key resistance remains at $3,300–$3,400, and a breakout above that zone could trigger a move toward $3,700–$3,800 in the coming weeks.
The meme-coin market is trading relatively flat, up 0.8% at a $47 billion market cap.
Chartist Javon Marks said Dogecoin remains positioned for a major technical breakout, potentially targeting new all-time highs, over 404% above current levels.
