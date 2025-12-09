Silver,Bitcoin,Coin,On,Black,Background.,Silver,Crypto,Coin,On
December 9, 2025 7:30 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Holds $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Wobble On Weak ETF Inflows

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin trades around $90,000, with market sentiment softening as ETF inflows weaken; liquidations stand at $175.12 million over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $60.5 million in net outflows on Monday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $35.5 million in net inflows.

Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin remains in a bullish structure for now, with the next directional move hinging on the U.S. market open.

If BTC sees its typical early-session correction, it may present a dip-buying opportunity. His base case is a push toward $100,000 before Christmas, setting up a strong year-end rally.

Crypto trader Jelle highlighted the $91,000–$93,000 resistance zone as the next crucial test. With two straight weeks of higher lows, he sees growing momentum for a breakout. If BTC clears this range, $100,000 becomes the next major target.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Solana remains stuck in its $124–$145 range, currently sitting right in the middle, "one of the least attractive areas" to open new positions.

Ted Pillows said Ethereum continues to defend the $3,100 level, supported by strong bids between $3,000–$3,100.

Key resistance remains at $3,300–$3,400, and a breakout above that zone could trigger a move toward $3,700–$3,800 in the coming weeks.


Cryptocurrency		TickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$90,557
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,130
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$132.68              
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.05

The meme-coin market is trading relatively flat, up 0.8% at a $47 billion market cap.

Chartist Javon Marks said Dogecoin remains positioned for a major technical breakout, potentially targeting new all-time highs, over 404% above current levels.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1401
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.058517

Read Next:

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$90522.80-0.14%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1413-0.89%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$3128.060.10%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.0000090.23%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$133.10-0.14%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.080.48%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved