Bernie Moreno Says Crypto Bill Talks 'Frustrating' But Opposes Settling For 'Bad Deal' To 'Placate People' Who Don't Understand

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) voiced his dissatisfaction on Monday regarding the slow progress of the negotiations on the cryptocurrency market structure bill.

‘No Deal Is Better Than A Bad Deal’

Speaking at the Blockchain Association Policy Summit in Washington, D.C., Moreno described the process as “decently frustrating” in the last couple of weeks.

“We can’t let this thing keep going on. We have been at this for too long,” Moreno, who sits on the Senate Banking Committee, said.

The Republican lawmaker stressed that he doesn’t want to promulgate a “bad bill” just for the sake of passing something, adding that “no deal is better than a bad deal.”

“We want to make it better. But we can’t end up in a situation where we try so much to placate people who honestly have no idea what they’re talking about,” Sanders said.

See Also: Anthony Scaramucci Praises Michael Saylor’s ‘Really Smart’ Approach That Will ‘Strengthen’ Bitcoin-Focused Strategy’s Balance Sheet

Market Structure Bill To Be Passed In 2026?

The Senate Agriculture Committee released a bipartisan draft of the legislation earlier this month, outlining clearer oversight roles for the CFTC and SEC in the cryptocurrency market through a unified federal framework.

Lawmakers expect the bill to advance through committees by late 2025, with a full Senate vote likely in early 2026 as part of broader government funding negotiations.

The House and Senate have different versions of the bill. The CLARITY Act, as it is known in the lower chamber, passed with bipartisan support earlier in July.

Warren’s Opposition

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, has been a persistent critic of the cryptocurrency bills, including the GENIUS Act, particularly due to the Trump family's ventures, such as the Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) meme coin and the USD1 dollar-pegged stable coin.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock