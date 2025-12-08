Anthony Scaramucci Praises Michael Saylor's 'Really Smart' Approach That Will 'Strengthen' Bitcoin-Focused Strategy's Balance Sheet

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, lauded on Monday Michael Saylor’s approach to bolstering Strategy Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) balance sheet through “smart” Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchases and equity sales.

Saylor Is Doing Smart Stuff, Says Scaramucci

In an X post, Scaramucci expressed admiration for Saylor’s strategy, calling him “the man.” He commended Saylor’s move to build the $1.44 billion U.S. dollar reserve and then return to selling equity to purchase more Bitcoin.

“The equity sales are accretive [albeit barely] but [very] smart for his balance sheet — and overall BTC market. Really smart stuff,” said Scaramucci, a well-known Bitcoin advocate himself.

See Also: Anthony Scaramucci Says Nobody Saw The Rise Of Solana, Calls It The ‘Fastest-Growing App Ecosystem On Earth’

Biggest Bitcoin Grab in 5 Months But…

Scaramucci’s praise comes in the wake of Strategy’s acquisition of 10,624 BTC, worth about $962.7 million, marking its biggest weekly purchase since July 2025. The company now holds 660,624 BTC acquired for about $49.35 billion, with an average purchase price of roughly $74,696.

That said, the company’s stock has been on a multi-month downtrend, with its market value of $55.25 billion now lower than the value of its Bitcoin holdings, which amount to $59.62 billion. In simple terms, the stock is trading at a discount.

Economist Peter Schiff, a fierce Bitcoin critic, accused Saylor last week of running an unsustainable business model that looks increasingly like a “fraud.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $90,115, down 1.05% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Strategy shares fell 0.59% in after-hours trading to $182.60. The stock closed 2.63% higher at $183.69 during the regular trading session

MSTR exhibited a very low growth score — a measure of the stock’s combined historical expansion in earnings and revenue across multiple periods. How does it compare with Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) and other cryptocurrency-linked stocks? Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to find out.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Al Teich via Shutterstock.com