Bitcoin Breaks Below $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Turn Cautious Before FOMC

Bitcoin is battling to stay above $90,000, with broader market sentiment failing to provide enough support for a recovery.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $89,949.15 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,093.91 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $133.64 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.07 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1419 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8449

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 96,599 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $280.18 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Zcash, Canton and Dash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader KillaXBT warned that Bitcoin may be repeating a 2022-style pattern that could lead to another major leg down.

The trader continues to target a deeper retracement into the $50,000–$60,000 range from swing shorts initiated at $123,000.

A short-term relief move toward $95,000–$96,000 remains possible, especially if rate cuts line up with expected macro pivots between the 10th and 14th.

Should price action diverge from this fractal, he plans to reassess structure at those critical zones.

CryptoCon highlighted that Bitcoin rallied for 152 weeks from its November 2022 cycle low to the October 2025 cycle peak, matching the duration of the previous two cycles and landing just two weeks shy of the first cycle when measured from the Halving Cycles Theory bottom in December 2010.

Crypto trader Jelle pointed out an 87% probability of another rate cut at Wednesday's FOMC meeting. The last two cuts sparked sharp Bitcoin sell-offs, and he's watching closely to see whether this time the pattern finally breaks.

