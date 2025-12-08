Robinhood Adds XRP, Dogecoin, Solana Trading Pairs For European Markets

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is broadening its crypto services to appeal to advanced, high-volume traders across Europe and the U.S.

What Happened: In the European Union, the platform has introduced new perpetual futures pairs for XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) , Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) , Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Sui (CRYPTO: SUI) , giving eligible traders access to up to 7x leverage, The Block reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, U.S. users now have seven fee tiers instead of three, with rates dropping as low as 0.03% for the highest-volume traders.

The company says these changes strengthen its position among professional and crypto-native traders, a group already growing on the platform over the past year.

Why It Matters: Robinhood's pivot is paying off. In Q3, transaction revenue surged 129% year-over-year, helped by a more than 300% jump in crypto trading revenue.

Volatility events, including October's flash crash, have also driven users toward regulated platforms like Robinhood.

Additional updates include enabling Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and SOL staking for New York customers and allowing U.S. users to manually adjust cost basis for crypto deposits starting Dec. 22.

EU users will soon gain access to money market funds via partners like J.P. Morgan, as well as the ability to trade over 1,000 stock tokens.

