Robinhood Enters Indonesian Market, HOOD Spikes 1%

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) opened higher on Monday as traders assess whether a new expansion push into Indonesia can help the stock break out of a tightening technical structure.

Robinhood Acquires Two Indonesian Firms To Speed Expansion

Robinhood on Sunday said it has entered into agreements to acquire PT Buana Capital Sekuritas, an Indonesian brokerage, and PT Pedagang Aset Kripto, a licensed digital financial asset trader, as part of its entry into Southeast Asia.

The company said the deals, which are subject to regulatory approval, are expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Patrick Chan, Robinhood's head of Asia, said Indonesia is a fast-growing market for both equities and cryptocurrency trading.

"We look forward to bringing Indonesians the same innovative services that have earned the trust of Robinhood customers globally," he said.

Indonesia has more than 19 million capital market investors and 17 million cryptocurrency users, making it one of the most active regions globally.

Pieter Tanuri, the majority owner of the acquired firms, will continue as a strategic advisor to Robinhood.

The Indonesia push comes in a period when Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) volatility has picked up, creating intermittent bursts of trading activity across retail platforms.

Stock Rebounds From Key Support But Faces Compression Pattern

HOOD Price Action (Source: TradingView)

Robinhood closed last week at $131.95, down 3.74%, after sellers defended a major resistance zone and triggered a pullback.

Pre-market trading on Monday lifted the stock to around $134.40, up 1.86%, suggesting dip buyers are active early in the week.

The stock respected a key support zone near $118–$122, where the rising trendline, 50-day EMA, and previous demand converged.

The rebound shows buyers still defending the trend, but momentum now runs into a tight compression pattern formed by descending resistance and rising support.

Such structures often resolve with strong directional moves but can generate choppy action if volume is light.

EMAs Support Bulls, But Momentum Needs A Strong Break

The chart remains constructive as long as price stays above the 20-day and 50-day EMAs near $126–$128.

Beneath those levels sits the 100-day EMA at $118, which triggered the last bounce and remains a key line for trend integrity.

Above price, resistance sits near $138–$140, where sellers have consistently defended.

This zone includes multiple failed rallies, trendline rejection, and psychological weight.

If bulls can break and hold above that area, the chart opens the door toward previous highs near $150.

If price stalls again near $138–$140, another pullback toward $126–$128 becomes likely.

