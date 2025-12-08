Dogecoin Down 20% In A Month: Why Is DOGE So Weak?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has slipped nearly 20% over the past month, but analysts say the meme coin is now approaching one of its strongest higher-time-frame support zones.

What Happened: Prominent analyst Kevin noted in his exclusive Patreon that DOGE is entering a major confluence zone between $0.138–$0.108, a 22% range filled with multiple long-term support signals:

The macro 0.382 Fibonacci retracement

The 200-week SMA

The 12-day 200 SMA/EMA

Long-term downtrend support from the previous cycle

The Oct. 10 wick low

If price breaks below this zone, Kevin flags $0.093 as the next major support, aligned with the macro 0.236 Fib from the 2024 correction.

He highlighted the 12-day timeframe as one of the most reliable higher-time-frame indicators in crypto, noting that neither Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) nor Dogecoin broke below their 12D 200 SMA/EMA during the last bear market.

What's Next: Kevin explained that Bitcoin is currently in a major correction (Day 132), and historically BTC corrections last 114–148–174 days.

This gives a greater than 50% probability that both BTC and DOGE form their cycle lows within the next 42 days, with bearish momentum expected to cool soon.

DOGE is statistically likely to bottom somewhere inside the 22% support zone.

Once a counter-trend rally begins, Bitcoin's ability to reclaim $97,000–$106,800 will determine the strength of the broader market recovery, the longer BTC stays below that range, the harder a full rebound becomes.

Image: Shutterstock