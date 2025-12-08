Bitcoin At $92,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Start Monday Strong

Bitcoin is trading around $92,000 on Monday morning as liquidations stand at $474.12 million over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $54.8 million in net inflows on Friday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $75.2 million in net outflows.

Good Start To The Week

Michael van de Poppe noted Bitcoin swiftly closing the CME gap at $89,400 before buyers stepped in, lifting price back into a major resistance zone. He sees growing strength and expects a breakout above $92,000 soon, potentially opening the path toward $100,000 before year-end.

Crypto trader Jelle observed that Bitcoin started the week firmly, reclaiming its monthly open and setting a higher low over the weekend. If BTC clears and holds the $91,000–$93,000 resistance range, momentum could carry it toward $100,000 later this week.

For Ethereum, Jelle pointed out a brief fake-out from its megaphone pattern, but price held a crucial support and printed a strong higher low. A decisive reclaim of $4,000 could set ETH up for a cleaner, resistance-light move higher.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez outlined his predictions for –

XRP is compressing within a triangle and primed for a potential 16% breakout once the pattern resolves.

Solana must defend $124 to avoid further downside, losing the level exposes $115, and possibly $106.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $92,033.45 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,156.68 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $138.35 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.09

The meme-coin category echoed broader market strength, rising 3.5% to $48.6 billion.

Martinez warned that Dogecoin sits on thin support; if price breaks lower, the next significant demand zone is at $0.081.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1437 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8466

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock