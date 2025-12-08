Michael Saylor's Theory On US Bitcoin Adoption Forcing Adversaries To Buy BTC At Higher Prices Endorsed By Changpeng Zhao

Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao agreed on Sunday with Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chair Michael Saylor’s argument that U.S. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) stockpiling would force its adversaries to purchase the leading cryptocurrency at significantly higher prices.

Saylor Pushed For US Dominance In ‘Digital Gold Rush’

Saylor’s remarks from the DC Blockchain Summit 2025 in July drew parallels to the 1849 California Gold Rush and extended it to “digital gold,” or Bitcoin.

“We should just go grab the digital gold. Eventually, the rest of the world will trade all of their stuff for it,” Saylor said. “But when they buy it, they’ll be buying it at 10 million a coin or 20 million a coin or 50 million a coin.”

He argued that by aggressively adopting Bitcoin, the U.S. can “force a stampede” of allies and adversaries, accelerating the monetization of the network.

CZ Echoes Saylor’s Argument

CZ supported Saylor’s perspective, stating, “It's true. I have been telling all the country leaders I meet about this.”

Saylor, one of the most vocal Bitcoin advocates, predicted earlier this year that Bitcoin was heading toward $21 million by 2046.

What's Next For America's Bitcoin Strategy?

The government holds 328,369 BTC, worth $30.8 billion, according to on-chain analytics firm Arkham, seized from criminal and civil forfeiture proceedings.

However, little has come from the executive side since President Donald Trump signed an order earlier this year to establish a Bitcoin reserve.

Interestingly, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated in August that the government would not buy additional BTC and expressed "doubt" about revaluing gold, but later signaled that budget‑neutral options to expand the reserve were being considered.

President Donald Trump said in a November interview that he wants to ensure the U.S. remains the world leader in crypto, warning that China is trying to seize control of the industry.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $91,705.26, up 2.60% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Strategy shares closed 3.77% lower at $178.99 during Friday’s regular trading session.

