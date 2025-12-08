Gen Z Wouldn't Mind If Santa Stuffed Their Stockings With Bitcoin Or Dogecoin This Holiday Season: Survey

Many Gen Z shoppers in the U.S. are eager to receive cryptocurrency with the holiday season around the corner, according to a recent survey.

Youngsters Excited Over Crypto?

The survey, released by Visa, found that consumers are increasingly integrating technologies such as digital currencies into their holiday traditions.

Interestingly, over one in four shoppers expressed excitement about receiving cryptocurrency as a gift. Among Gen Z shoppers, this feeling was especially strong, with 45 percent expressing excitement about receiving digital currencies.

The survey also showed that about one in 10 shoppers believes stablecoins will dominate by 2030, and 28 percent anticipate an increase in stablecoin usage by 2035.

Gen Z was also leading other age groups in favoring cryptocurrencies for purchases, with 44% expressing a preference, according to the survey.

Visa forecasts 4.6% year-over-year growth in total U.S. holiday spending this year.

Gen Z Outpacing Millennials, Gen X

Notably, 75% of Gen Z stablecoin users said in a survey earlier this year that they would prefer to receive their salary in stablecoins, making them the most committed demographic. The survey also revealed that nearly half of Gen Z users make monthly stablecoin transactions, outpacing both Millennials and Gen X.

A February report on U.S. investment trends said that Gen Z is more likely than any other demographic to invest in cryptocurrencies in 2025, even though they're aware of the risks.

Interestingly, influential investor Kevin O'Leary said in August that the younger generation was investing in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) alongside traditional stocks. He noted that Gen Zs view these investment opportunities as having the same merit as stocks or bonds.

