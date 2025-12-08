Dogecoin Has 'Weak Support,' Says Popular Analyst: 42% Drop Possible For Meme King?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded flat on Sunday, even as a popular cryptocurrency analyst warned the memecoin lacks good support below current levels.

DOGE Lags Blue-Chip Currencies

Dogecoin rose less than 1% over the last 24 hours, even though trading volume for the dog-themed cryptocurrency surged 95% to $1.16 billion.

The coin lagged behind market heavyweights such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , which rallied 1.90% and 2.64%, respectively.

Despite the muted price, open interest for DOGE futures rose 1.27% in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, hinting at a significant move ahead.

Is A 42% Drop On The Way?

Ali Martinez, a widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader, noted DOGE has a “weak support” at the current levels.

“If price breaks down, the next significant support zone begins near $0.081,” the analyst said, speculating a 42% drop.

Trader Tardigrade, another popular chartist, highlighted a symmetrical triangle pattern on DOGE’s 12-hour chart, potentially signaling a bullish reversal from the ongoing downtrend.

Will You ‘Buy’ Or ‘Sell’?

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset’s price, flashed a “Buy” reading for DOGE, according to TradingView.

Meanwhile, the Awesome Oscillator, which calculates the difference between a 34-period and 5-period Simple Moving Averages, flashed a “Sell.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.2067, up 6.02% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

