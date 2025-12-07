Anthony Scaramucci Says Nobody Saw The Rise Of Solana, Calls It The 'Fastest-Growing App Ecosystem On Earth'

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, hailed Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) as the “fastest-growing” ecosystem on earth on Saturday.

Scaramucci’s New Book On Solana

Scaramucci took to X to promote his new book “Solana Rising: Investing in the Fast Lane of Crypto,” in which he advocates for the popular layer-1 blockchain.

“Solana is the fastest-growing app ecosystem on earth — and nobody saw it coming. ‘Solana Rising’ spills the receipts,” the popular cryptocurrency advocate said.

Solana’s Long-Term Potential

Scaramucci’s post follows his previous statements about Solana’s potential to become the industry standard for tokenized assets. He has consistently advocated for the blockchain, citing the unique technical properties that make it a leading platform for developers.

Solana currently has a total value locked of $8.41 billion, according to DeFiLlama, only trailing Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , making it one of the biggest blockchains for decentralized finance.

Additionally, Chainspect data shows Solana has the most active developers across all blockchains.

Scaramucci said Solana is a core position for SkyBridge and for his personal holdings. He said the firm invested early, similar to its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) strategy five years ago.

Scaramucci previously authored a book called "The Little Book of Bitcoin," aimed at helping readers grasp the financial significance of digital assets.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SOL was exchanging hands at $134.13, up 0.56% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The coin has plunged 30% year-to-date.

Photo courtesy: Al Teich / Shutterstock.com