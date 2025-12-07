Weekend Round-Up: Bitcoin's Strategic Moves, Stellar's New Partnership And Dogecoin's Potential Upsurge

This week was a whirlwind of activity in the cryptocurrency world. From strategic shifts in Bitcoin accumulation to new partnerships aimed at maximizing stablecoin utility, the crypto market was anything but idle.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Strategy’s Bitcoin Accumulation Slows, Fortifies Reserves

Strategy has significantly slowed its Bitcoin accumulation in 2025. However, analysts believe that the company’s newly fortified reserves could drastically limit downside risk this cycle. Strategy has built a $1.44 billion U.S. dollar reserve to fully cover all preferred dividends and interest expenses for at least 12 months, with plans to extend this to 24 months.

Solv Foundation Partners With Stellar

Bitcoin-centric decentralized finance protocol Solv Foundation (SOLV) announced its integration with Stellar, a cross-border payments network. The partnership aims to turn its USDC liquidity into something more useful, enabling yield generation for the $200 million worth of USDC supply on Stellar.

BlackRock’s CEO Notes Bitcoin’s Strategic Role

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink highlighted the strategic role of Bitcoin in the global financial system. Fink noted that several sovereign wealth funds are actively accumulating Bitcoin at key price levels. These institutions are treating BTC as a long-horizon strategic reserve asset, not a trading instrument.

Notable Investors Accumulate Bitcoin, Ethereum Amid Sell-Off

Despite the ongoing sell-off in the cryptocurrency market, several notable investors have continued to accumulate Bitcoin and Ethereum at discounted prices. While some saw the decline as an exit signal, others capitalized on the muted prices to add to their positions.

Dogecoin Could See 26% Upsurge

Dogecoin retreated on Thursday, but a widely followed analyst highlighted a key technical indicator that might drive a 26% surge. Despite a decrease in DOGE futures open interest, the potential for an upswing remains.

