Bitcoin Stuck Below $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Losses

Bitcoin is trading just below the $90,000 mark on Saturday as cooling inflation data is driving risk-off sentiment.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $89,496.98 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,024.66 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $132.33 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.02 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1384 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8201

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: IncomeSharks emphasized that real Bitcoin bottoms take time to form, warning traders not to rush since markets typically provide multiple buying opportunities over several months.

Crypto trader Jelle noted that Bitcoin is approaching a retest of the monthly open; if that level breaks, limited support below could send the price toward at least $88,000, making it crucial for bulls to defend.

Crypto Chase observed that a planned $94,000 short would have played out, but he skipped the trade as price front-ran the level before moving directly to his target.

